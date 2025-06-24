New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Several parts of the national capital and adjoining NCR areas are set to witness light rainfall and cloudy skies on Tuesday, bringing much-needed relief from the intense summer heat.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), "Light rainfall is very likely to occur at Delhi (Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badili, Pitampura, Mundaka, Pashchim Vihar, Rajauri Garden, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka, Palam, IGI Airport), NCR (Bahadurgarh, Gurugram), Safidon, Jind, Panipat."

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for June 24, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Rain is also expected in nearby areas such as Bahadurgarh and Gurugram in the National Capital Region, as well as Safidon, Jind, and Panipat in Haryana.

Meanwhile, the Southwest Monsoon had advanced further into most parts of Bihar and some more regions of eastern Uttar Pradesh as of June 19, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, June 24 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

According to the weather department, the deepening monsoon activity is set to bring very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall to isolated places across Gujarat, north Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Odisha on Wednesday. Jharkhand is bracing for similar weather on June 19 and 20.

In East and Central India, extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Jharkhand on June 19.

In West India, extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Konkan, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, and the Gujarat Region on June 19.

In Northeast India, light to moderate rainfall at most places accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall will likely continue over Northeast India during next 7 days.

In South Peninsular India, IMD forecast isolated heavy rainfall likely over Kerala and Mahe on June 19 and during 22-25, Coastal Karnataka on June 19 and during June 21-25.

Hot and humid conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema during June 19-21. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)