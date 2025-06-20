Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 20 (ANI): The southwest monsoon officially entered Himachal Pradesh on Friday, five days before its normal onset date of June 25. It will grip the entire state by June 25, which weather department stated as 'normal.'

With the early arrival, several parts of the state have already witnessed rainfall, and the Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains across Himachal over the next 5 to 7 days.

Shobhit Katiyar, Senior Scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, told ANI, "On June 20, 2025, the southwest monsoon entered Himachal Pradesh. It has already covered districts like Kinnaur, Kullu, Sirmaur, Mandi, Lahaul-Spiti, and Shimla. The remaining districts will be covered by the monsoon in the next 2 to 3 days."

"Usually, the monsoon arrives in Himachal by June 25, and in Shimla city by June 22. This year's arrival is a few days earlier, which is still considered within the normal range," he added.

On rainfall expectations this season, Katiyar said, "We are expecting above-normal rainfall across Himachal Pradesh this year. The average monsoon rainfall is around 734 mm, but this year it is likely to reach 800 mm or even more -- that's about 109% of normal."

Highlighting the forecast for the coming week, he warned of poor visibility and the possibility of flash floods or landslides, "For the next 5 to 7 days, especially in the mid-hills and lower regions, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected. Low visibility conditions are likely to persist on June 26 and 27, although some relief may be seen on June 23 and 24."

Regarding alerts issued for various districts, Katiyar said, "Heavy rain is likely in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu, Mandi, and Solan districts on different dates. An Orange Alert has been issued for June 22 in several districts, including Kangra, Shimla, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, and Solan."

On the government's preparedness, he stated, "Preparatory meetings have already been held at both the state and district levels. We have issued all advisories and instructions to the administration. Alerts are being issued based on our forecasting systems, and the government is actively coordinating."

Advising the public to remain cautious, Katiyar said, "People in Orange Alert areas should be especially cautious. Avoid vulnerable zones prone to landslides or waterlogging. Be careful while travelling in areas with low visibility." (ANI)

