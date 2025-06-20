  • Lifestyle
    Weather Forecast Today, June 20: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata

    Check weather forecast today, June 20, 2025, along with heatwave and rainfall predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Shimla and Bengaluru.

    Weather Forecast Today, June 20: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata
    Rains | Representational Image (Photo Credits: ANI)
    Socially Team Latestly| Jun 20, 2025 05:30 AM IST

    The country is witnessing varied weather conditions, with some cities experiencing heat waves while others are receiving heavy rainfall amid rising temperatures. According to the weather forecasting service Windy, the metro cities of Mumbai and Delhi will receive light to heavy rainfall on Friday, June 20. Windy has predicted 0.8 to 2.8 mm of rainfall in Mumbai and 0.3 to 4 mm of rain in the national capital. On the other hand, Chennai and Bengaluru are also expected to receive a short spell of rainfall. Similarly, Hyderabad and Kolkata are likely to receive 0.4 to 1.2 and 4.4 to 23 mm of rain, respectively. Shimla, the capital city of Himachal Pradesh, is expected to witness heavy downpour on Friday as Windy has projected 0.2 to 1.5 mm of rainfall in the city throughout the day. IMD Clears Delhi’s Cloud Seeding Pilot Project; Flights to Take off Once Suitable Clouds Form.

    Mumbai Weather Today, June 20

    Delhi Weather Today, June 20

    Chennai Weather Today, June 20

    Bengaluru Weather Today, June 20

    Hyderabad Weather Today, June 20

    Kolkata Weather Today, June 20

    Shimla Weather Today, June 20

