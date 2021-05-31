New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): The monsoon is expected to arrive in Kerala on June 3 and heat wave conditions are not likely over the country this year due to cyclones, a senior IMD official has said.

"Southwest monsoon is expected to arrive in Kerala by June 3. Due to this, heavy rainfall is expected on June 2-3," RK Jenamani, Senior Scientist at IMD told ANI.

The normal date for onset on monsoon in Kerala is June 1.

Jenamani also spoke about the weather conditions in the wake of two cyclones - Tauktae and Yaas.

"Delhi-NCR witnessed thunderstorm yesterday and this weather phenomenon is likely to continue for the next 2-3 days. However, I believe that there would be no heat wave this year due to two back-to-back cyclones."

Ministry of Earth Sciences said in a release that maximum temperatures of more than 40.0 degree Celcius as on May 30 were recorded at most places over west Rajasthan, Vidarbha and Telangana, at many places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, at a few places over Haryana, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal and Chhattisgarh and at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch, Gujarat region, east Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh.

Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 45.5 degree celsius was reported at Churu (West Rajasthan) over the country.

IMD said that heat wave conditions were observed in some pockets over west Rajasthan.

It said that minimum temperatures were above normal today (1.6 degree Celsius to 3.0 degree Celsius) at a few places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad and Uttarakhand, at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, West Rajasthan, Gujarat state, Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Madhya Maharashtra and Bihar.

The weather office has predicted scattered to fairly widespread rain or thunderstorm over Karnataka and Kerala and Mahe and isolated to scattered rainfall or thunderstorm over remaining parts of south Peninsular India during next four-five days. (ANI)

