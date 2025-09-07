A view of the Swollen Beas river following heavy rains, in Kullu earlier this week (Photo/ANI)

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 7 (ANI): The monsoon fury in Himachal Pradesh continues to cripple infrastructure, with 824 roads, including two national highways, blocked, 1,480 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) disrupted, and 336 water supply schemes out of service as of Sunday evening, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

The cumulative seasonal death toll has climbed to 366, comprising 199 fatalities in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, drowning and lightning strikes, and 167 deaths in road accidents, the SDMA said.

Kullu district remained the worst-hit in road connectivity, with 225 roads blocked, including both NH-03 and NH-305, followed by Mandi (191) and Shimla (146). In terms of power disruption, Kullu again topped the list with 811 transformers down, while Mandi reported 202 and Shimla 145. The maximum water supply disruption was reported in Shimla district (130 schemes), trailed by Mandi (79) and Kullu (63).

Officials said persistent rain and recurring landslides have hampered restoration work, with many stretches in high-altitude areas still inaccessible. "Continuous rainfall is delaying the clearance of debris and restoration of services, particularly in remote valleys," an SDMA spokesperson said.

The authority has advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel in vulnerable areas and adhere to local administration advisories.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Himachal Pradesh on September 9 to take stock of the loss of life and property due to heavy rainfall in the state, BJP leader and former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said earlier today.

"Day after tomorrow, the Prime Minister is coming to Himachal Pradesh to take stock of the loss of life and property due to the heavy rainfall here. I will also go to Dharamshala to attend that meeting and brief him about the situation here...," Thakur, the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, told ANI.

Prime Minister Modi will also visit Punjab on September 9 to take stock of the flood situation. (ANI)

