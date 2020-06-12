India News | Monsoon Likely to Cover Entire Odisha in Next 48 Hours: IMD

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 12 (ANI): Monsoon is expected to cover entire Odisha in the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

The south-west Monsoon has entered Odisha and all districts have received light to moderate rainfall in the last 24 hours. Moreover, heavy rainfall was witnessed in northern districts of the state.

"The monsoon is likely to cover entire Odisha in the next 48 hours. Heavy to very heavy rainfall expected to experience in districts like Koraput, Raigarh, Gajapati and Ganjam within 24 hours," HR Biswas, director of IMD, Bhubaneswar told ANI.

Biswas said that light to moderate rainfall will occur across Odisha.

In view of heavy downpour, the fishermen are advised not to venture into deep sea for the next 24 hours, he said. (ANI)

