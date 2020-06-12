Rajya Sabha Elections 2020: Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia Calls CM Ashok Gehlot 'Mentally Unstable', Says 'His Statements Reflect Despair'

Jaipur, June 12: Amid the political tug of war in Rajasthan ahead of Rajya Sabha elections, state Bharatiya Janata Party president Satish Poonia on Friday has called Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as 'mentally unstable'. The state BJP chief also said that CM Gehlot's recent statement reflects 'despair'.

Speaking to the media, Satish Poonia said, as quoted by new agency ANI, "I have been observing him since last few days, he has been speaking as a man who has become mentally unstable and says whatever comes to his mind. His statements reflect despair." Rajya Sabha Elections 2020: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Confident of Winning RS Polls, Says 'Two CPI-M MLAs Will Support Us in The Election'.

Poonia also alleged that CM Gehlot is doing political drama in state. Poonia said, "A political drama has been going on in Rajasthan for the past few days & it is being done by CM himself. The matter is Rajya Sabha election. A man in a position of responsibility is speaking unnecessary things, he has spoken baseless things."

Here what state BJP president said:

Earlier in the day, CM Gehlot called a press briefing, along with Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, and opined that the Congress will win the Rajya Sabha polls as two CPI-M MLAs will support them in the election. He even attacked Bharatiya Janata Party for allegedly destroying the democracy in India at a time the country is fighting coronavirus.

Election Commission on June 1 announced conducting polls for 24 seats of the Rajya Sabha in June 19. As per to the records, BJP currently has a strength of 75 seats in Rajya Sabha, which has decreased from 81 after biennial election in March this year. Even if BJP wins 9 seats and NDA's tally reach 100, the alliance would still require the support of 22 MPs in the 242-member Rajya Sabha.

