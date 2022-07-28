New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): Both the Houses of the Parliament were adjourned till 12 noon on Thursday as BJP MPs demanded for an apology from the Congress over Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury's controversial remark against President Droupadi Murmu.

Union Minister Smriti Irani lashed out at the Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi in Lok Sabh claiming she had sanctioned the "humiliation" of Murmu.

"Sonia Gandhi, you sanctioned the humiliation of Droupadi Murmu. Sonia ji sanctioned humiliation of a woman in the highest constitutional post," said the Union minister.

Sonia Gandhi was present in the House before it was adjourned till 12 noon.

Meanwhile, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said that he had used the term "Rashtrapatni" for President Murmu by mistake and that the ruling party was deliberately trying to make a mountain out of a molehill.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi told ANI that Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury "has already apologised".

In Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman demanded an apology from Sonia Gandhi.

"It was a deliberate sexist insult. Sonia Gandhi should apologise to the President of India and the country," said the Union finance minister.

Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Pralhad Joshi also slammed the Opposition and said Adhir should immediately apologize.

"This is an insult to the tribal people of the country and the President of India. He should immediately apologize. Sonia Gandhi should also apologize for appointing someone like him," said Joshi.

Meanwhile, BJP MPs including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday staged a protest at Parliament against the Congress MP's remark.

Both the Houses have been facing adjournments on various issues due to the Opposition ruckus since the Parliament's Monsoon Session started.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament commenced on July 18 and will continue till August 12. There will be 18 sittings during the Session. (ANI)

