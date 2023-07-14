Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], July 14 (ANI): The Monsoon Session of the Rajasthan Assembly is set to begin on Friday, with President Droupadi Murmu likely to address the House at 11 am.

"On July 14, 2023, the President will address the members of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly at Jaipur. On the same evening, she will also address a seminar organized by Rajasthan Legislative Assembly under the auspices of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (Rajasthan Branch) at Jaipur," read an official release on Wednesday.

Apart from the President Murrmu, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra will also be in attendance at the House as it goes into session on Friday.

Earlier, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot chaired a meeting of his cabinet during which the Bills, which are to be tabled during the Monsoon Session of the Assembly, were discussed and appproved.

The Bills to be tabled in the Monsoon Session include the Anti-cheating Bill, University Bill, and the Social Security Pension Bill, among others.

Significantly, the competitive examination 2022 for General Knowledge for the recruitment of second-grade teachers was cancelled in December, 2022, following an alleged leak of the question paper.

Even as the government announced a revised date for holding the exam, the Gehlot government came under fire from the Opposition.

Briefing media persons on Tuesday on what the Congress government hopes to accomplish in the Monsoon Session of the Assembly, starting Friday, CM Gehlot said the government will propose to increase the ambit of the Social Security Pension Scheme by 15 per cent year-on-year.

"The Social Security Pension Scheme should not be stopped and the focus should, instead, be on increasing its ambit by 15 per cent every year. We will table a proposed legislation to ensure the same in the upcoming Assembly session," Gehlot said earlier.

The targeted beneficiaries of the Social Security Pension Scheme include the elderly, widows, single women and the differently abled, among others.

Significantly, the Rajasthan Assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year. (ANI)

