New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, known for handling the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack trials, took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

The Special Public Prosecutor was nominated to the upper house by the President on July 13.

Nikam took the oath in Marathi shortly after the Upper House was convened at 11 AM today, with Deputy Chairman Harivansh on the chair.

Apart from Nikam, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Meenakshi Jain, and Sadanandan Master were also nominated to the Upper House under Article 80(1)(a) of the Constitution, read with clause (3) of the same article. The nominations come in the wake of vacancies created by the retirement of previously nominated members.

Earlier on July 13, Nikam shared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally informed him about the nomination via a phone call.

"I thank President Droupadi Murmu for nominating me. When I met PM Narendra Modi during the Lok Sabha election campaign, he expressed his faith in me. Yesterday, PM Modi called to inform me about the nomination. He asked whether he should speak in Hindi or Marathi--both of us laughed. Then he spoke to me in Marathi and told me that the President wanted to assign me a responsibility, and he informed me of her decision," Nikam told ANI.

The Special Public Prosecutor is best known for handling high-profile criminal cases, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks trial of Ajmal Kasab and the 1993 Bombay blasts case.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated Nikam for his nomination, noting the latter's exemplary devotion to the legal field and Constitution.

In a post on X, PM Modi praised Nikam for strengthening Constitutional values and ensuring common citizens are always treated with dignity.

"Shri Ujjwal Nikam's devotion to the legal field and to our Constitution is exemplary. He has not only been a successful lawyer but also been at the forefront of seeking justice in important cases. During his entire legal career, he has always worked to strengthen Constitutional values and ensure common citizens are always treated with dignity. It's gladdening that the President of India has nominated him to the Rajya Sabha. My best wishes for his Parliamentary innings," PM Modi said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had announced the nominations through an official notification. These appointments are seen as a recognition of significant national contributions in the fields of law, diplomacy, social service, and historical scholarship. (ANI)

