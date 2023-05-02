Bhopal, May 2 (PTI) More than 1.06 lakh first-time voters have been added to the electoral rolls in Madhya Pradesh in the last three months, taking the total number of electors in the state to more than 5.40 crore, an official said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Go Airlines Moves NCLT, Says Pratt & Whitney Not Supplying Spare Engines That Resulted in Grounding of 25 Aircrafts.

As many as 1,06,870 new electors who turned 18, between January 1 to April 1, were added to the electoral rolls, as they had applied in advance to be included in the voters list, Madhya Pradesh's Election Commission's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Anupam Rajan said.

Also Read | Bihar: Nitish Kumar-Led Cabinet Approves Proposal To Recruit 1.78 Lakh Teachers.

The new electors can check their names in the voters list on the Election Commission website, voter helpline and by downloading a mobile application, he said.

The EC has set four dates for adding names in the electoral rolls and they are January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 for those turning 18, on these deadlines and also run a campaign to raise awareness on the issue.

With the new additions, the total number of voters in the state are 5,40,94,746, while the figure was 5,39,87,876 on January 1, the official said.

Of the total number of voters, 2,80,10,110 are men and 2,60,83,368 are women, he said, adding that there are 4,82,148 Divyang voters and 1,268 belonging to the third gender.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)