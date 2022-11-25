Ayodhya, Nov 25 (PTI) A mass marriage event was organised on Friday by the department of labour and employment here at the government inter-college ground where 1,356 daughters of Ayodhya and Ambedkar Nagar districts got married without exchange of dowry.

As many as 1,342 Hindu couples and 14 Muslim couples tied the knots at the event.

Gayatri Pariwar performed the marriage rituals for the Hindu couples, while a Muslim Qazi administered the nikah for the Muslim couples, District Magistrate Nitish Kumar said.

All couples who tied knots got Rs 75,000 from the state government as a gift. The money was credited to their bank accounts, the official said.

Ayodhya district administration issued the certificates of marriage registration to the couples on the spot.

Uttar Pradesh Labour and Employment Minister Anil Rajbhar, who was present during the ceremony, said that in the second term of the Yogi government, he has got five lakh daughters married.

He said that several schemes are being run for children under the Adityanath government.

