New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Under the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, the cumulative footfall has reached 7,22,69,014 in 2,34,259 health camps conducted in Gram Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies till today.

Under the flagship scheme of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) for the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Ayushman cards are being created using the Ayushman app and physical cards are being distributed to the beneficiaries.

Also Read | Aliens and AI: Google’s Bard Claims Aliens Could Use Mind and Gravity Control To Dominate Earth.

"To date, 51,03,942 physical cards have been distributed. Cumulatively, 2,78,86,460 cards have been created," an official release said.

The screening of patients for TB is carried out by screening for symptoms, sputum testing, and using NAAT machines wherever available.

Also Read | Budget Session 2024: Lok Sabha Takes Up Bill To Amend Local Body Laws, Provide Quota to Other Backward Classes in the Panchayats in Jammu and Kashmir.

"More than 3,85,73,277 people have been screened out of which 11,80,445 were referred to higher Public Health Facilities," the release said.

Under Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (PMTBMA), consent is being taken for patients suffering from TB to receive assistance from Nikshay Mitras. Attendees willing to be Nikshay Mitras are also being provided on-spot registration.

The release further added that a total of 4,17,894 patients have given consent under PMTBMBA and 1,18,546 new Nikshay Mitras were registered.

"Under Nikshay Poshan Yojana (NPY), monetary assistance is provided to TB patients through Direct Benefit Transfer. For this purpose, details of the bank accounts of the pending beneficiaries are being collected and accounts are being Aadhaar seeded. Details of 87,129 such beneficiaries have been collected," it added.

In areas with predominant tribal populations, screening of eligible populations (up to 40 years of age) is being done for the detection of Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) through the Point of Care (PoC) tests for SCD or through the Solubility Test.

"A total of 42,30,770 people has been screened so far, out of which 70,995 were found to be positive and referred to higher public health facilities," the release stated.

Screening of eligible population (30 years and above) is being done for Hypertension and Diabetes and cases suspected to be positive are being referred to higher centres.

"Around 5,40,90,000 people have been screened for Hypertension and Diabetes. More than 20,20,900 people were suspected to be positive for Hypertension more than 14,31,100 were suspected to have Diabetes and more than 30,50,100 people were referred to higher public health facilities," it added.

The Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15, 2023, from Khunti, Jharkhand to saturate the benefits of central government schemes across the nation.

As a part of on-spot services under the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Health Camps are being organized at the places of the halt of the IEC Van in the Gram Panchayats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)