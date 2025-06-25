Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 25 (ANI): Ahead of the Jagannath Yatra in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that the 16km yatra route will be covered with more than 3,500 CCTV cameras and drones, and AI technology will be used to prevent stampedes.

Harsh Sanghavi said, "People from across the state come to take darshan of Lord Jagannath during this annual Rath Yatra. 23,884 personnel, including the IGP and other top officials, have been engaged in preparations for the Rath Yatra. The 16km yatra route will be covered with more than 3500 CCTV cameras. More than 240 terrace points and more than 25 watch towers have been established for surveillance. The whole bandobast has been made using 3D mapping and AI. More than 213 Lord Jagannath Yatras will be conducted in the state."

He further said that AI technology, along with drones and CCTV cameras, is being used to prevent stampede incidents by setting analytics.

"After the plane crash incident, the Gujarat police have played a very crucial role in the relief operation at the crash site. Women police staff has provided counselling to the family members of the deceased and now they are doing overtime for the Jagannath Yatra," he further added.

On June 12, a London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane crashed into a hostel complex of BJ Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area of Gujarat's Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The tragedy claimed 241 lives out of 242 onboard, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, 34 on the ground were also killed in the crash.

Earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting in Gandhinagar to review the preparedness of the police department for the safe and orderly organisation of the 148th Rath Yatra, to be held in Ahmedabad on Ashadhi Bij.

According to the Gujarat CMO statement, the meeting was attended by the Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi; Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi; Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister and Home Department, MK Das; Director General of Police Vikas Sahay; Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik; Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani; and other senior secretaries and senior police officials.

Referring to the Rath Yatra being organised at more than 213 locations across the state, including Ahmedabad, the CM stated that the Yatra reflects the spirit of devotion, enthusiasm, and unity among the people and the state government is committed to ensuring it is organised peacefully and harmoniously. During the meeting, Ahmedabad City Police made a detailed presentation on the extensive law and order arrangements planned along the 16-kilometre Rath Yatra route. The presentation also covered safety measures and security strategies to be implemented throughout the yatra.

It was mentioned that, for the first time during this year's Rath Yatra, the city police will use artificial intelligence-based systems for real-time crowd and fire safety alerts. With the integration of artificial intelligence this year, any large gathering along the Rath Yatra route can be quickly identified and managed, helping control the crowd and prevent any unwanted incidents. In the event of a fire, AI-based alerts will help the fire brigade and police respond immediately with rescue and relief efforts. (ANI)

