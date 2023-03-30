Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], March 30 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra attended the Dikshant Parade of 51st Batch Basic Course Trainees held at the North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA) at Umiam in Meghalaya on Thursday.

The minister also reviewed the passing out parade of the batch with 189 trainees.

The 51st Basic Course comprised 25 Deputy Superintendent of Police comprising of Nagaland- 2 Dy. SP, Tripura - 8 Dy. SP and Arunachal Pradesh - 15 Dy. SP and 164 Sub Inspectors from the states of Tripura - 1 SI, Arunachal Pradesh - 94 SI, Assam - 69 SI (APRO Communication).

Of the 189 trainees, 12 were lady officers in this batch.

The MoS Home during his address congratulated the 51st batch of NEPA and wished them a bright future ahead.

He expressed that the kind of performance that has been displayed in the academy has enhanced the prestige of NEPA.

He lauded the efforts of NEPA and Director Deepak Kumar for his relentless efforts in maintaining the prestige of the Institute.

"The Officers who are here at the Passing out parade have laid out a path for themselves. They have completed their training here and each trainee is thrilled by the fact that they are going to contribute to the nation," he added.

He acknowledged that North East is one of the most beautiful parts of the country while adding, "The diversity, knowledge, and potential are immense. At the same time, challenges are also many. But people of NE are ready for the challenges."

Reiterating the commitment of the Central Government to the development of the region, the minister said, "Our PM Narendra Modi has put in all efforts to develop connectivity - air, railways, roadways, agriculture and other infrastructures. This region is a priority of the government."

He praised the efforts of the police forces across the country and said that the Police forces are known for their diligence and they have effectively been assisting the citizens from preserving law and order to solving crimes, from assistance in disaster management to fighting natural calamity.

The minister said that the trainees had been imparted with essential skills, knowledge and the required aptitude to deliver their best once they join active service.

"Research, spiritual as well as physical training have been given to the Trainees here. This will aid in the work field. Their role has also become quite a challenge with the advent of AI and the digital world as a whole," he added.

The minister further cited examples of India's philanthropic aid for foreign countries.

He said, "India has retained its position on the global map. Our country is known for its compassion as we helped other nations with their needs. Be it Sri Lanka, Nepal or Turkiye, India has been there whenever they needed our help."

The minister exhorted the newly passed out recruits to respect others and protect the constitutional rights of the citizens.

He congratulated the young officers for displaying an excellent parade and distributed the Trophies and Medals to the trainees for their individual performance during the training period.

Since its inception in 1978, NEPA has conducted 50 basic courses and 4456 trainees have passed out.

With this Passing out Parade, a total of 4645 Basic Course trainees (788 DySP and 3668SI/ASI have passed out of NEPA in the past 45 years of existence.

The 51st Basic Course batch started on April 18, 2022. These trainees underwent very well-researched and planned basic training.

As per the basic training module, these trainees were trained in indoor subjects viz Police Science, Legal Studies and Social Science and in the outdoor, training was imparted on Drill, Weapons Training, Physical Efficiency, Police Operations and Tactics.

Specialised inputs were given on Disaster Management, First Aid and Motor Vehicle Driving.

A short module on Jungle Camp was also organised where they carried out Cordon and Search Operations, Ambush and Counter Ambush, Raid, seizure etc.

The trainees have been imparted with essential skills, knowledge and required aptitude to deliver their best once they join active service. To build a well-rounded personality and promote camaraderie, team spirit and sportsmanship, the trainees were encouraged to participate in extracurricular activities through various clubs like Extempore and Debate club, Photography Club, Quiz Club, Sports Club, Social Service Club, Literary Club and IT Club.

They enthusiastically took part in various club activities.

Besides successful completion of Basic training, the trainees of the 51st Basic Course have also participated in Post Graduate Diploma in "Police Administration and Investigation" from Sardar Patel University of Police, Security and Criminal Justice, Jodhpur.

NEPA is a full-fledged premier police training institution of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

It is committed to teaching the police personnel of mainly the North Eastern States and from across the country to safeguard the value of freedom - freedom from disorder, criminal acts and criminals.

The Academy also trains police officers from neighbouring Countries viz Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Over a period of time, the Academy has created all required infrastructure and imparted training with the use of the latest gadgets and techniques. (ANI)

