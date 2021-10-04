New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

This was his first meeting with the prime minister after becoming a Member of Parliament from Rajya Sabha, the ministry said.

Murugan presented a copy of the book, “Thirukkural- Pearls of Inspiration”, to the prime minister and sought guidance from him to work diligently under his dynamic leadership for the welfare of people, it said.

