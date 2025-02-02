Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 2 (PTI) The mother of the two-year-old girl, who was allegedly killed by her maternal uncle at Balaramapuram here, was arrested on Sunday for job fraud, police said.

According to the police, the accused Sreethu, a resident of Kottukalkonam, here, swindled a sum of Rs 10 lakh on multiple occasions from January 2024 after promising a job in Devaswom Board from a Thiruvananthapuram resident and his wife.

An FIR was filed against her under sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust),318(4) (cheating), and 336(2) (forgery) of BNS based on a complaint lodged by Shiju, a resident of Balaramapuram, police said.

She was produced before a local court, police added.

On Thursday, the police arrested Harikumar, the maternal uncle, for allegedly killing the child by throwing her in the well at their home near here.

He had confessed to committing the crime, police said.

Sreethu was also subjected to questioning for several hours in the murder case.

The police have not ruled out her involvement in the case and an investigation is underway to unravel the mystery behind the killing of the child.

Her arrest came amidst the ongoing inquiry and a detailed probe will be carried out into the fraud case, an officer said.

