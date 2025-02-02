Kolkata, February 2: A 20-year-old second-year MBBS student from RG Kar Medical College was found dead in her room at the Kamarhati ESI Hospital quarters on Friday night, January 31. The student's mother, a doctor at the same hospital, found her hanging from the ceiling after repeated attempts to contact her daughter went unanswered.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem at the College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital to determine the exact cause of death, the Times of India reported. The student's father, a senior official at a nationalised bank, is posted in Mumbai. RG Kar Rape-Murder Case: Victim’s Parents Demand Punishment for All Involved, Including Sanjay Roy, Say ‘Want Names of Culprits To Come Out’.

MBBS Student Dies by Suicide in RG Kar Hospital Quarters Room

The incident came to light when the mother, alarmed by her daughter's unresponsiveness, rushed to her room and broke open the door to find her hanging. Despite immediate medical attention, the student was declared dead on arrival. Police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation. The police suspect the student may have been struggling with depression. RG Kar Financial Irregularities Case: Framing of Charges Against 5 Accused on February 4.

This tragic event follows heightened scrutiny at RG Kar Medical College after the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in 2024. Sanjoy Roy was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment on January 20, sparking strong reactions from the medical community, with many demanding the death penalty for Roy.

Suicide Prevention or Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

