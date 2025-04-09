Thane, Apr 9 (PTI) A mother-son duo and a woman drowned in the Bhatsa river in Thane district of Maharashtra on Wednesday while washing clothes, police said.

The bodies of Laxmi Patil (50), her son Dheeraj Patil (17), and Vanita Shelke (33) were fished out of the water, a Shahapur police station official said.

Also Read | JEE Advanced Exam 2025: IIT Kanpur Begins Registration for Foreign National and OCI/PIO (F) Candidates, Apply Online at jeeadv.ac.in.

As per the preliminary information, the tragedy struck when the trio lost their balance while washing clothes and fell into the river in Wafe village.

Police personnel and lifeguards rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies, the official said.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Shocker: 22-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Killing Infant Son by Throwing Him Into Underground Water Tank Over His 'Constant Cry'.

Police are investigating further.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)