Mumbai, April 9: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur started the registration process for JEE Advanced 2025 for foreign national candidates and OCI/PIO (F) candidates. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the JEE Advanced examination by visiting the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in. The application process for the JEE Advanced 2025 exam began on Monday, April 7, at the official website for foreign national candidates, including OCIS and PIO candidates.

These candidates have to pay INR 3,200 as the application fee for the JEE Advanced examination, whereas the application fee for female and reserved category students is INR 1,600. The last day to submit registration online is Friday, May 02. Foreign national candidates, candidates whose OCI/PIO card was first issued after March 4, 2021, can apply for the JEE Advanced examination. BARC OCES Result 2025 Out on barcocesexam.in: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre Releases Scientific Officer Computer-Based Test Results; Know How To Check Online.

How To Apply for JEE Advanced 2025:

Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Enter using your details

Pay the registration fees

Click on submit

Take a printout for future reference

Candidates whose OCI/PIO card was first issued before March 4, 2021 and wish to be considered as foreign nationals can also register for the JEE Advanced examination. While the online registration for Foreign Nationals, OCIs, and PIOs will end on May 2, the last date to pay the application fee is May 5. This year, the JEE Advanced exam will be held on Sunday, May 18.

The results of the JEE Advanced examination are expected to be out by June 2. Reports also suggest that a copy of candidates' responses will be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2025 website on May 22. It must be noted that only the top 2.5 lakh candidates who qualify the JEE Main 2025 examination will be eligible to register for the JEE Advanced examination through jee adv.ac.in. UKSSSC Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins for Assistant Accountant and Other Posts at sssc.uk.gov.in, Know How To Apply, Selection Process and Other Details Here.

The JEE Advanced exam will be conducted as a Computer-Based Test (CBT) and comprise of two papers, each lasting three hours and covering subjects such as physics, chemistry, and mathematics.

