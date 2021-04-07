New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) The Union Cabinet on Wednesday was apprised of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between India and Japan in areas of atmospheric science and technology, a statement said.

The pact was signed between National Atmospheric Research Laboratory (NARL) and Department of Space and Research Institute for Sustainable Humanosphere (RISH), Kyoto University for academic and research cooperation and exchange in November 2020.

"This MoU shall enable NARL and RISH to continue their cooperation in areas of atmospheric science and technology, collaborative scientific experiments/campaigns and related modelling studies utilising the research facilities of RISH and NARL, exchange of scientific materials, publications and information, joint research meetings and workshops, exchange of faculty members, students and researchers," the statement said.

The agreement would lead to mutual utilisation of facilities such as the Middle and Upper atmosphere (MU) radar in Shigaraki, Japan, the Equatorial Atmosphere Radar (EAR) in Kototabang, Indonesia and complementary instruments available from RISH, and the Mesosphere-Stratosphere-Troposphere (MST) radar and complementary instruments available at NARL.

NARL and RISH have been collaborating in the area of atmospheric science and technology as well as exchange of scientists.

This arrangement was formalised in 2008 through MoU, the statement added.

The MoU was renewed in the year 2013. A fresh pact to promote collaborative research, as per the new guidelines, was signed in November 2020 by both sides and exchanged.

NARL scientists worked as resource persons in the international school on atmospheric radar conducted by RISH. A team of professors and researchers of Kyoto University visited NARL and conducted focused workshops to strengthen cooperative research being carried out by the two institutes, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)