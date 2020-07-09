Mumbai, Jul 9 (PTI) An MoU was signed on Thursday between the Maharashtra government, state planning bodies MMRDA, CIDCO, and the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) for projects worth Rs 10,947 crore under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project phase 3 (MUTP-3).

The memorandum of understanding was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his official residence `Varsha', a government release said.

These projects include construction of a suburban railway corridor between Panvel and Karjat (Rs 2,783 crore), new suburban corridor link between Airoli and Kalva (elevated) in the Central Railway zone (Rs 476 crore), quadrupling of Virar-Dahanu link in the Western Railway zone (Rs 3,578 crore).

Other projects that would get a boost with the signing of the MoU are procurement of 47 rakes of AC local trains for Rs 3,491 crore and a trespass control system for tracks (Rs 551 crore), the statement said.

The Railways and Maharashtra government will share the project cost.

Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank would be providing a loan of Rs 3,500 crore and an agreement will be signed this month, said the statement.

