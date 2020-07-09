New Delhi, July 9: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Thursday announced to declare results for ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) exams at 3 pm tomorrow i.e. July 10. The results of ICSE class 10th and ISC class 12th will be announced online at CISCE's official website cisce.org and results.cisce.org. ICSE, ISC Syllabus Reduced By 25% For Academic Year 2020-21 Due To COVID-19: CISCE.

"The results for the ICSE and ISC Year 2020 Examination will be made available through the CAREERS portal of the Council and SMS," the CISCE said in a press release. To get results via SMS, students will have to send their Unique ID to 09248082883 in the following format: "ICSE/ISC (Unique ID)". ICSE, ISC Exam 2020 Cancelled: ICSE Board Decides Not to Give Option to Students to Write Their Class 10, Class 12 Board Exams Later.

How to Check ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 Exams Results 2020:

After logging into the CAREERS portal click on the title 'Examination System.

On the Menu Bar click on 'ICSE' for accessing the ICSE Year 2020 Examination Results or on "ISC' for accessing the ISC Year 2020 Examination Results.

From ICSE/ISC menu, click on 'Reports'.

Click on 'Result Tabulation' to View/Print the School's Result Tabulation.

You may also click on the 'Comparison Table' to View/Print the same.

Steps to be followed for accessing results on Council's website:

After logging into the council's website, click on the link 'Results 2020'.

For accessing the ICSE/ISC Year 2020 Examination results, a candidate must select ICSE or ISC, as applicable, from the course option.

For accessing the ICSE Year 2020 Examination results, the candidate needs to enter his/her Unique ID, Index No. And CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

For accessing the ISC Year 2020 Examination results, the candidate needs to enter his/her Unique ID, Index No. And CAPTCHA as shown on the screen.

The instructions to view the results are provided on the results web page. The user may follow the same.

Schools affiliated to the CISCE will be able to access their students' results by logging into the CAREERS portal using the Principal's login ID and password.

