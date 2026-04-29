India News | MoU Signed to Accelerate Jal Jeevan Mission Works in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 29 (ANI): Under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0, an MoU was signed between the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, National Jal Jeevan Mission, Ministry of Jal Shakti, and the Government of Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the programme virtually.

Expressing gratitude to Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, the Chief Minister said that the MoU would help accelerate the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission works in Uttarakhand. He emphasised that in a mountainous and border state like Uttarakhand, the Jal Jeevan Mission is not just a government scheme but a significant initiative connected to the lives, health, and convenience of nearly 1.4 million rural households. Around 16,500 schemes have been approved under the mission in the state, most of which have already been completed, while the remaining are progressing rapidly.

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The Chief Minister noted that Uttarakhand's challenging geographical conditions, such as remote mountainous regions, scattered villages, landslides, and disaster vulnerability, make project implementation more complex compared to other states, a release said. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is prioritising Himalayan conservation and water source augmentation. Continuous efforts are being made through digital monitoring systems, glacier research centers, water source conservation campaigns, and community participation programmes. Large-scale plantation drives, water conservation initiatives, and public awareness campaigns are also being carried out to maintain ecological balance.

He further stated that the state has established the Spring and River Rejuvenation Authority to conserve traditional water sources such as naulas, dharas, and rain-fed rivers. Over the past year, more than 6,500 water sources have been successfully conserved and treated through this initiative. Additionally, approximately 3.5 million cubic meters of rainwater harvesting have been achieved, marking a significant milestone in water conservation. Under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan, efforts are also underway to rejuvenate ponds and traditional water sources in 1,000 villages.

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The Union Minister appreciated the state government's work in rejuvenating water sources and rivers through the Spring and River Rejuvenation initiative, as well as the restoration of ponds in 1,000 villages under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan. He assured that the Ministry of Jal Shakti would extend all possible support to the state. (ANI)

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