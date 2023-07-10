Bhopal, Jul 10 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Girish Gautam on Monday urged opposition parties to ensure the monsoon session, which will be the last before the year-end polls, runs smoothly.

He said he would be chairing an all-party meeting later in the evening in connection with the Assembly's monsoon session, which will start on Tuesday and end on Saturday.

"As this is the last session of the current Vidhan Sabha, I will urge the opposition parties during an all party meeting later tonight that it should run smoothly without any ruckus in the interest of the public," he told reporters.

"I will request them to utilize the five days to put forward grievances in a constitutional and democratic manner so that issues can be solved," he said.

He said, in a first, Saturday is the last day of the session since it would not have been possible for many to return on Monday (July 17) for the fifth and final day after taking a break on Friday.

Assembly Principal Secretary AP Singh said the government will present its supplementary budget during the session, adding that 1600 questions have been received for discussion.

Over 100 call attention notices along with zero hour and other notices have been received, he added.

