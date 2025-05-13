Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 13 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired a Cabinet meeting held at Mantralaya in Bhopal on Tuesday, and the council of ministers granted in-principle approval to a plan to manage wild elephants and reduce human-elephant conflict, with a total outlay of Rs 47.11 crores.

According to an official release, the plan spans four financial years--from 2023-24 to 2026-27. Under the plan, Rs 1.52 crore has already been spent on elephant safety and monitoring during the financial years 2023-24 and 2024-25.

As per the decision, a provision of Rs 20 crore is made for the year 2025-26 and Rs 25.59 crore for 2026-27, bringing the total budget for four years to Rs 47.11 crores.

The comprehensive plan focuses on areas within protected zones where elephants are known to move or reside, as well as regions outside such zones. It includes provisions for the safety and monitoring of wild elephants, as well as habitat management and development.

Control rooms will be set up for elephant monitoring, and various infrastructure will be developed to mitigate human-wildlife conflict. E-eye surveillance systems will be established and operated. Rescue and rehabilitation efforts for wild animals will also be undertaken.

The plan also includes training programs for local villagers, Forest Department personnel, and officials from other departments to manage human-elephant conflict in affected areas. Different types of fencing -- including solar-powered fencing -- will be installed.

Rapid Response Teams will be formed to handle emergencies, and necessary equipment will be procured. Patrolling vehicles and radio collars will be purchased for monitoring and tracking activities.

Additionally, the cabinet granted permission for the formation of a dedicated 'Haathi Mitra Dal' (Elephant Friend Team), which will play a key role in the implementation of elephant conservation and conflict mitigation efforts. (ANI)

