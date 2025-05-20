Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday chaired a special cabinet meeting at the historic Rajwada Palace in Indore to mark the 300th birth anniversary year of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, during which several key projects were approved.

Following the meeting, Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya expressed gratitude to CM Yadav for organising the cabinet meeting at Rajwada and briefed the media about the major decisions taken.

Among the key approvals was the 'Rahveer' scheme, under which individuals who help road accident victims by taking them to a hospital or primary health center will be rewarded with Rs 25,000 by the state government. "The person will have to immediately inform 108 ambulance service, and the police will not harass them. This scheme will play an important role in saving lives," said Vijayvargiya.

The minister also highlighted the government's continued efforts to double farmers' income, including regular hikes in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of crops.

The cabinet also approved the formation of Metropolitan Development Authorities in Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Gwalior, and Jabalpur, with CM Yadav as the chairman of each.

Vijayvargiya assured that the functioning of municipal corporations would remain unaffected. "These authorities will ensure systematic urban development with a focus on future needs," he said.

In another significant move, the cabinet approved a plan to build working women's hostels in industrial areas. These hostels will be built under a Public-Pirvate Partnership (PPP) model and funded partially through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions of industrialists.

"The objective of this scheme is to ensure safety and housing for women working in these areas," the minister said.

Referring to the legacy of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, Vijayvargiya said, "Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai had given training to weavers to make sarees in Maheshwar to provide employment during her rule. Even today, the Maheshwari sarees are famous globally and a skill development program dedicated to it has been started. Under the programme, an exemption from bank interest is provided. A provision of Rs 100 crore has also been made for the scheme."

The cabinet also gave its nod to a Rs 2,100 crore project for promoting Sanatan traditions around the statue of Adi Shankaracharya in Omkareshwar. The project includes hostels for research scholars, a library, and other facilities aimed at promoting spiritual tourism. A hostel with a capacity of 1,000 people will also be constructed, he added.

To boost healthcare infrastructure, the cabinet approved Rs 773 crore for Indore's MY Hospital, which will be upgraded with modern medical facilities, including heart and liver surgery units to reduce dependency on hospitals in Delhi and Mumbai. Besides, Rs 321 crore was approved for the development of the district hospital in Rewa.

Vijayvargiya also informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Bhopal on May 31, where he will address a Women's Convention at Jamboree Ground.

During his visit, PM Modi will also inaugurate metro services in Bhopal and Indore, as well as the newly constructed airports in Datia and Satna, he added. (ANI)

