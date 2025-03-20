Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], March 20 (ANI): Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN), Neemuch has arrested a dozen people and seized 905.780 kgs ganja (cannabis), 117.260 kgs poppy straw (doda chura), 26 kgs opium in various recent anti-drug operations, according to an official release.

The CBN team also confiscated two trucks and six motorcycles during these operations. Of these actions against the illegal drugs, the arrest of three people and seizure of ganja and poppy straw was made on Thursday.

The team received intel about a truck having a registration number of Rajasthan that would be carrying huge quantities of Ganja from Odisha towards Jodhpur. Acting on the information, the team swung into action and kept strict surveillance on the suspected route.

Upon identifying the vehicle, the officer signalled to stop near Hanging Bridge, Kota bypass road, Kota (Rajasthan), but the driver tried to flee. The CBN officers chased and successfully intercepted the truck. Thereafter, owing to security reasons, it was brought to the CBN office and then it was thoroughly searched resulting in the recovery of a total of 173 packets of ganja weighing 905.780 kgs concealed in a specially built cavity inside the truck, stated the release.

After completion of legal formalities, the recovered ganja along with the truck was seized and two persons (driver and co-driver) were arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, it added.

In another operation. CBN Neemuch officer intercepted a truck in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh and seized a total of 117.260 kgs of poppy straw in 117 polythene bags concealed in specially built-in cavities inside the truck on Thursday and one person was arrested in the operation, the release said.

Additionally, approximately 26 kgs of opium, six motorcycles were seized and nine people were arrested in various other operations, the release added. (ANI)

