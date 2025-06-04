Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the death of nine people in a road accident in Jhabua district and announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to injured people.

CM Yadav prayed that the departed soul rest in peace and the bereaved families get strength to bear the loss.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic news of the accident at Sajeli railway crossing in Jhabua district, in which 9 members of the same family lost their lives and two others were injured. I have given instruction to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the injured," CM Yadav said in a post on X.

He further added, "I pray to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed souls and provide strength to the bereaved families to bear this unbearable loss. Om Shanti."

A total of nine people, including five minors died and two others sustained injuries after a cement-loaded truck overturned on a car in which they were travelling in Jhabua district in the early hours of Wednesday.

The accident occurred near Sajeli phatak (railway crossing) on Thandla-Jhabua road under the jurisdiction of Meghnagar police station in the district at around 12:30 am-1 am. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and sent the bodies and injured to the hospital.

Meghnagar police station in charge KL Badkare said, "The accident happened at between 12:30 am and 1 am in which a cement-laden truck overturned and fell on the car. A total of nine people died in the accident and their bodies was sent for the post mortem."

Additionally, two people sustained injuries in the accident and they are undergoing treatment, he added.

According to the information, there were 11 people in the car and they were returning after attending a wedding function. On the way near Sajeli Phatak, the cement-loaded truck overturned on the car and it get crushed.

As per the police, those who died were identified as Mukesh Khaped (40), Vinod Khaped (16), Kumari Payal (12), Madibai (38), Vijay Bamaniya (14), Kumari Kanta (14), Ragini (9) and Shavlibai (35), residents of Shivgarh Mahuda village and Akli Parmar (35), a resident of Devigarh village. (ANI)

