Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 23 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav along with state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President VD Sharma paid floral tribute to Jana Sangh founder Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary in Bhopal on Monday.

Addressing a program organised on the occasion, CM Yadav remembered his contributions and urged the party workers to follow the path shown by Dr Mookerjee.

"There are a few great personalities who contributed before freedom as well as played crucial a role at the time of formation of Indian Constitution post Independence. Today, we are here to remember the contribution of one such personality Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee...Today I am satisfied that Prime Minister Narendra Modi removed article 370...Dr Mookerjee made us realise that Jammu and Kashmir is our crown and we need to admire it. Today, we can see it...Let us remember the contribution of Dr Mookerjee and follow the path shown by his life," CM Yadav said.

Additionally, BJP state president VD Sharma also addressed the program and highlighted the resolve of Dr Mookerjee to revoke the article 370.

"Today we are remembering Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who sacrificed his life in the journey from Bharatiya Jana Sangh to Bharatiya Janata Party...the then government had decided that there would be two rules in one nation through article 370 and Mookerjee launched agitation against it, went to jail and formed Jana Sangh. He had died in Jail with a resolve to remove article 370. Our party was formed due to the sacrifice of Mookerjee so, today is a resolution day for us. We are proud to say that PM Modi fulfilled Syama Prasad Mookerjee's resolution of article 370 revocation," VD Sharma.

"On the death anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, we pay floral tribute to him and every party worker should resolve to follow the path shown by Mookerjee," he added.

Syama Prasad Mookerjee was the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the ideological parent organisation of the BJP. He also served as the Minister for Industry and Supply in Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet.

According to the BJP's official website, on the issue of the Delhi pact with Liaquat Ali Khan, Mookerjee resigned from the Cabinet on April 6, 1950. Later, on October 21, 1951, Mookerjee founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in Delhi and became its first president.

Mookerjee went to visit Kashmir in 1953 and was arrested on May 11. He died there under detention on June 23, 1953. (ANI)

