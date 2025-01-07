Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 7 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Simhastha-2028 at Mantralaya on Tuesday and instructed to review progress of infrastructure work of various departments in Ujjain and Indore division for Simhastha-2028 in every 15 days.

Simhastha is a Hindu religious fest that takes place every 12 years in Ujjain city. The last Simhastha was held in 2016.

Also Read | Atul Subhash Suicide Case: 'Missing' Child of Deceased Techie Currently in Haryana Hostel, Bengaluru Police Told.

CM Yadav highlighted that Ujjain and Indore divisions would be a prime centers for activities during Simhastha-2028, given the presence of two Jyotirlingas in these regions, would lead to increased movement of devotees and religious activities.

"The work of various departments in Ujjain and Indore divisions should be completed within the stipulated time frame. To ensure this, monitoring should be conducted every 15 days. Competent officers must hold regular meetings to review the progress of ongoing projects. Any issues requiring coordination or high-level guidance should be promptly reported to the state government for resolution," CM said.

Also Read | We Are Opening 'Sheesh Mahal'; Challenge BJP To Open PM Narendra Modi's 'Rajmahal': AAP's Sanjay Singh.

He further directed that construction agencies involved in the event's preparations should undergo weekly monitoring to address any delays immediately.

The Chief Minister also directed that all infrastructure-related projects requiring significant time for construction should seek approval from the Cabinet Committee and complete the tender process by March 2025. Water supply and sewerage work should commence immediately.

Additionally, CM instructed the preparation of an action plan to increase the capacity of existing bus stands or develop new ones in Ujjain and Indore districts, by March 2025. The comprehensive action plan for infrastructure development across all departments for Simhastha-2028 must be finalized by September 2025.

The Chief Minister also stated that to ensure the best possible arrangements for Simhastha-2028, the Haridwar Kumbh model would be studied alongside the Prayagraj Kumbh model. A conference will be organized in Ujjain after the conclusion of the Prayagraj Kumbh. This conference will bring together companies and start-ups specializing in crowd management, drone surveys, artificial intelligence, and other innovative technologies. The objective is to formulate an action plan for adopting the most effective strategies to implement the best practices in Simhastha-2028.

CM Yadav further directed the formation of a special cell to coordinate with the railways to ensure smooth movement of devotees during Simhastha-2028. He emphasized the development of suitable access roads to facilitate easy movement to the ghats.

He stressed the importance of prioritizing sewerage systems, cleanliness, and greenery in the construction and development works in Ujjain, Indore, and Dewas. To enhance the convenience of tourists, the CM instructed the preparation of an action plan for upgrading existing dharamshalas.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the need for strengthening administrative structures in various departments. He directed that expansions be carried out immediately, based on the requirements, to effectively manage the preparations for Simhastha-2028.

Furthermore, Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said that Simhastha is a festival to revive the centuries-old Sanatan tradition. Arrangements should be developed in a coordinated manner in Indore, Ujjain and Dewas areas for the movement and convenient accommodation of the devotees coming to attend Simhastha-2028. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)