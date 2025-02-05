Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday distributed free e-scooters to 7,900 meritorious students of the government schools, who topped the Class 12th board examinations for the academic session 2023-24, conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.

CM Yadav inaugurated the state-level 'Scooty Distribution Program' organised at the Kushabhau Thackeray Convention Center (Minto Hall) in Bhopal. During the event, he symbolically presented the keys to the scooty to 10 students on the occasion.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Visit United States This Month To Meet President Donald Trump, Possibly Meeting With SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

The Chief Minister showered flower petals and interacted with the meritorious students who received free e-scooters. Additionally, CM Yadav also enjoyed the scooty ride with the students, congratulating them for their achievements

"It is my good fortune that today, I got to spend time with students and we fulfilled our decision of distributing scooties to meritorious students. I am happy that the state government is continuously stepping ahead to take the youth forward. I enjoyed attending the program and a scooty ride with the student. I congratulate everyone on the occasion," CM Yadav told reporters.

Also Read | Punjab: US Military C-17 Aircraft Carrying First Batch of 104 Illegal Indian Immigrants Reaches Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar (Watch Videos).

Addressing the program, CM Yadav said, "We have to make India a great nation and our students should also consider contributing in this direction. We should not limit ourselves to our personal development, but play an active role in the progress of the country. We have to develop morality along with ability in ourselves, morality takes us to new heights."

He also explained the importance of teachers, farmers and industrialists to the students saying these professions are equally important than that of others. Citing examples of industrialists, he motivated students that there are immense possibilities in self-reliant India.

"If you do a job, you will work alone, but if you start your own business, you can provide employment to many people. There are immense possibilities in self-reliant India. So, I hope students among us should think in this direction as well," CM Yadav said.

Meanwhile, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), CM Yadav wrote, "Today, I inaugurated a state-level 'Scooty Distribution Program' at Kushabhau Thackeray Auditorium in Bhopal for distributing e-scooty to about 7900 topper students of class 12th from each school in the academic session 2023-24 of Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education. I symbolically distributed the key of scooty to 10 students and extended congratulations to all the students."

The Chief Minister also stated that the state government was continuously working to provide support to the students and nurture a smooth way for their bright future.

"We are continuously working to fulfil the resolution that every child should be educated, time, distance and lack of means of transportation should not become a hindrance in education and the path to a bright future should be smooth. Dear students, you should study well and build a developed Madhya Pradesh. Congratulations to all of you and best wishes for a bright future," he further added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)