Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday inspected the preparations for an upcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to state capital Bhopal and gave necessary guidelines to the officials concerned for better management.

PM Modi is proposed to arrive here to address 'Women Empowerment Maha Sammelan' to be held at Jamboree Ground in the city on May 31. The convention centered on women entrepreneurs, women employees, women self-help groups and Ladli Bahnaswill be held to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar in the city, expecting around 2 lakhs women to participate in it from across the state.

Speaking to reporters, CM Yadav said, "A new record will be created here in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On the occasion of the 300th birth anniversary year of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, the central govt and the MP govt together have released a calendar of Ahilya Utsav throughout the year. Devi Ahilyabai contributed in various sectors but have the biggest contribution in women empowerment... It is PM Modi's dream that women become lakhpati. On May 31, a big program dedicated to all women, including women entrepreneurs, working women and women self-help groups will be held in Bhopal in which around 2 Lakh women will participate."

The CM highlighted that it would also reflect the PM's resolve in which he spoke about welfare of women, farmers, youth and poor. In such a situation, nothing can be better to talk about women empowerment on the occasion of birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai.

"There is a sense of sensitivity towards the women in Madhya Pradesh and we don't differentiate between men and women. On the basis of it, we are organising a big program centered on women empowerment in the state capital. Today, we have come here to inspect the preparation; also making arrangements for the program," the Chief Minister said.

The state government is continuing public welfare work for the betterment of women, right from the street vendors to small scale industries to heavy industries. Efforts are also being made to convert big self-help groups of women into the industry, he added. (ANI)

