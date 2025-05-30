Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday evening reviewed the preparations at Jamboree Ground in Bhopal ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state capital on Saturday, May 31, to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar.

CM Yadav also held discussions with party leaders and workers regarding the arrangement and overall management of the event.

"Prime Minister is arriving in Madhya Pradesh tomorrow on the occasion of the 300th birth anniversary of Maharani Ahilyabai. The government has decided to celebrate the occasion throughout the year. Ahilyabai had an immense contribution to women's empowerment, creating employment opportunities, equality of backwards classes and the tribal section. I would like to congratulate the people of Madhya Pradesh on a huge program that will be organised in Bhopal, centred on women. The government is organising the event in Jamboree Maidan in the city," CM Yadav told reporters.

He further said that all necessary arrangements for the event have been made. He, along with state ministers and party leaders, inspected the venue and reviewed preparations.

"Today, we, along with our ministers and party leaders, have reviewed the venue for the event and assigned the responsibilities for the management of the event on the occasion. I am sure that it will be counted among the best programmes held so far," the CM added.

PM Modi will attend a 'Women Empowerment Maha Sammelan' to be held at Jamboree Ground in the city and address the gathering on the occasion. The convention centered on women will be held to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar in the city, expecting around 2 lakhs women to participate in it from across the state.

In additiona, PM Modi will virtually inaugurate the Indore Metro and the newly constructed airports in Datia and Satna from Bhopal during the event. (ANI)

