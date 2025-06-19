Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to inaugurate the Sadanira Samagam under the Jal Ganga Sanvardhan Abhiyan at Bharat Bhavan in the state capital Bhopal on Friday, June 20.

CM Yadav will also release several books published by Veer Bharat Trust, Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology, and the Madhya Pradesh Tribal Folk Art and Dialect Development Academy on the occasion.

Also Read | Air India Flights To Be Hit From June 21 to July 15 Due to Reduction in Services Operated by Boeing 787 and 777 Aircraft.

According to an official release, Chief Minister's Cultural Advisor and Trustee Secretary of Veer Bharat Nyas, Shriram Tiwari, said, "Sadanira Samagam is the only festival in the country dedicated to promoting and preserving rivers, water sources, and traditional water structures through a wide range of activities. For the first time, more than 200 scientists, archaeologists, litterateurs, writers, journalists, film actors, and theater artists from diverse fields--including literature, art, and science--will come together to participate in this unique event."

Tiwari emphasized that Sadanira Samagam is not just a festival, but a collective effort to express gratitude and raise awareness about our rivers, water culture, and life-giving water streams. The event aims to send a powerful message that rivers are not merely physical sources of water but represent our cultural heritage, spiritual foundation, and collective consciousness.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Lone Survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh Arrested for Placing ‘Something’ Beneath Air India-Operated Boeing 787 Aircraft? Here’s a Fact Check As Fake News Goes Viral.

The Sadanira Samagam will evoke the essence of rivers and aquatic life through exhibitions, music, dance, dialogue, and literature. Along with the release of seven books during the event, the film Raga of River Narmada, produced by Madhya Pradesh Madhyam and directed by Rajendra Jangle, will also be screened. The first day of the Samagam will feature enriching cultural presentations, including Sound of River--a musical performance blending poetry and music by Smita Nagdev and Rahul Sharma--and Hum Nava, a dance drama directed by renowned artist Vidushi Sharma Bhate from Pune.

Additionally, the Department of Public Relations, Madhya Pradesh will organize a special exhibition on the Jal Ganga Sanvardhan Abhiyan as part of the Sadanira Samagam. A key highlight of the event will be a photo exhibition showcasing the conservation efforts of water resources carried out over time by the Department of Archaeology, Archives, and Museums, with a special focus on Madhya Pradesh's ancient water sources and stepwells. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)