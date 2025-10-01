Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is scheduled to inaugurate the State-level Wildlife Week at Vihar Veethika, Van Vihar National Park in the state capital Bhopal on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister will also dedicate tourist vehicles for the Satpura Tiger Reserve, inaugurate a photo exhibition focused on 'India's Wildlife: Their Habitat and Mutual Communication', and distribute Wildlife Conservation Awards on the occasion.

According to an official release, Bhopal's Van Vihar National Park has been holding a large-scale Wildlife Week every year from October 1st to October 7th. This year, the State-level Wildlife Week will be celebrated under the theme "Human-Wildlife Coexistence."

The Wildlife Week 2025 will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister and the State Minister of Forests and Environment today, and subsequently Van Vihar National Park will be declared a no-vehicle zone, where entry of private vehicles will be prohibited from today.

Tourists will be provided with access to golf carts and bicycles for their visit to Van Vihar. Additionally, during Wildlife Week, from October 1st to 7th, various public awareness and public participation programs will be held at Van Vihar. Major activities will include "Run for Wildlife," bird watching, butterfly watching, debate competitions, youth parliaments, treasure hunts, and many other activities.

As part of the inaugural day events, a painting competition will be held on Wednesday in which school students, college students, and differently-abled students are eligible to participate.

The other series of events for wildlife week includes a bird-watching event, a creativity workshop for public awareness, a debate competition for college students, and an extempore story competition for school students, which will be held on October 2.

Similarly, on October 3, activities will include butterfly watching, a treasure hunt, and Mehndi/Palm painting competitions. On October 4, bird watching, photography, and rangoli competitions will be organised for Divyang (specially-abled) and underprivileged children, along with a Youth Parliament for school and college students. On October 5, the 'Run for Wildlife' and a teachers' debate competition are scheduled.

Furthermore, on October 6, events will include bird watching for all, a workshop on rescue, wildlife conservation, and monitoring tools, a Wildlife & Nature Expo, a debate competition, and a 'Walk-through Quiz cum Exhibition.' On Tuesday, October 7, a toddler walk, a face painting competition, and the closing ceremony with prize distribution will take place. (ANI)

