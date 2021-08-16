Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan celebrated Independence Day by hoisting the national flag at his residence on Sunday.

He extended his wishes to the citizens of the state and entire India on this occasion.

Also Read | Shillong Violence: Total Curfew, Internet Services Cut in 4 Meghalaya Districts; State Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui Quits.

"Let us dedicate ourselves to the task of making Madhya Pradesh self-reliant and fulfilling the Prime Minister's resolution of making a self-reliant India," Chouhan added.

India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day today, honouring the historic date when the country completed its transition towards becoming an independent nation.

Also Read | Air India Flight With 129 Passengers From Kabul Lands in Delhi Amid Afghanistan Crisis.

On the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hoisted the National Flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)