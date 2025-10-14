Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 14 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday participated in the 5th state-level cleanliness felicitation ceremony and honoured the officials, public representatives and sanitation workers, who contributed to making the state a leader in cleanliness.

The Chief Minister also dedicated development projects worth Rs 7,000 crore to the urban bodies of the state on the occasion.

"The resolve of 'Clean Madhya Pradesh' is taking shape... Today, I presented development projects worth Rs 7,000 crore to urban bodies during the State-Level Cleanliness Award Ceremony-cum-Workshop. On this occasion, I also honoured officials, public representatives, and 'Swachhata Mitras' who have made Madhya Pradesh a leader in cleanliness. I am glad that a spirit of competition has developed among municipal corporations, urban bodies, and districts across the state in the area of cleanliness," CM Yadav stated in a post on X.

Addressing the occasion, CM Yadav said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made cleanliness a national priority. The initiative not only changed the environment for maintaining cleanliness but was also recognised as exemplary by several countries. Under the leadership of PM Modi, India has established itself as an economically strong nation and is now also gaining recognition as a clean country.

Now there is competition among states and cities for excellence in sanitation. It is a matter of pride for the state government and the people of Madhya Pradesh that the state is now recognised as one of the cleanest in the country. It is due to Modi's leadership and guidance that municipal corporations are now moving faster toward becoming metropolitan cities, the CM said.

He said that the state is moving forward in a planned manner toward becoming a green and clean state. Indore has continuously set new benchmarks in cleanliness. In the recent cleanliness survey, 8 cities from Madhya Pradesh, including Ujjain, Bhopal, and Jabalpur, received cleanliness awards. Smaller districts like Mandla and Tikamgarh also secured places in the rankings. The state government is committed to eliminating legacy waste from cities in the near future.

The Chief Minister presented awards to public representatives and sanitation workers from Jabalpur, Ujjain, Bhopal, Gwalior, Dewas, Indore Municipal Corporations, Shahganj City Council, and Budhni Municipality for their achievements in the 2024 Cleanliness Survey. CM Yadav noted that 64 awards were distributed in various categories of cleanliness.

The state is receiving development projects worth Rs 22,500 crores just before Diwali. Today marks the launch of the Namami Narmade Yojana worth Rs 10,000 crores. Under the AMRUT 2.0 scheme, projects worth Rs 7,000 crores are being launched. The Chief Minister's Infrastructure Scheme, costing Rs 5,000 crores, is also being initiated. Over the next three years, nearly Rs 20,000 crores worth of projects will be implemented, the CM added. (ANI)

