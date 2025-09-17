Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 17 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav launched a cleanliness drive under 'Seva Pakhwada Abhiyan' on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday in Indore on Wednesday and participated in a cleanliness drive alongside public representatives on the premises of MY Hospital in the district.

During the event, he also flagged off e-waste collection vehicles of the Indore Municipal Corporation and administered a pledge to public representatives, social workers, and citizens to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings.

Addressing the program, the CM said, "Today is PM Modi's birthday and the PM pledged to celebrate his birthday with 'Seva Pakhwada'. It is an inspiration for our present. We are grateful to him for choosing Madhya Pradesh to come to on his birthday. He laid the foundation stone of employment-oriented PM Mitra Park and launched various types of initiatives, including 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar'."

"Today, we are starting a cleanliness drive and it is our responsibility to keep this hospital campus clean. As Indore has its fame when it comes to cleanliness, MY Hospital should also make its name in cleanliness. The hospital management and district administration officials should pay special attention to maintaining cleanliness on the Hospital premises," the CM said.

He also assured that the state government will provide all possible support for development works in the hospital. The CM also appealed to everyone to remain dedicated to observing cleanliness by volunteering two hours per week and 100 hours per year towards cleanliness efforts.

Additionally, the Chief Minister offered prayers at Khajrana Ganesh Temple in Indore on Wednesday and sought blessings for the well-being and prosperity of the people of the state.

After that, he also visited a blood donation camp and had an interaction with all the donors participating in the camp. (ANI)

