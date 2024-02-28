Morena, February 28: Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Jitu Patwari was seen joining in the devotional singing of 'Ram Dhun' during Siya-Piya Milan Samaroh organised at Karah Dham (Patiya Wale Baba) temple in Morena district. Siya-Piya Milan Samaroh is a one-week long annual festival which is organised every year here in the temple. This year the festival began on February 25 and will conclude on March 2.

Patwari visited the Dham on Tuesday evening during his visit to the district and participated in the Samaroh. A video of the moment also surfaced on social media in which Patwari can be seen playing the brass Manjeera (a hand musical instrument) and joining in the devotional singing. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Congress Candidate Jitu Patwari Fries Puris at Roadside Stall, Shares Video.

Jitu Patwari Joins in Devotional Singing of 'Ram Dhun'

Patwari arrived in Morena in view of arrangements for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entering the state at the end of this week. He took stock of all the facilities and the program places where Rahul Gandhi's Yatra journey would pass.

According to the Congress party, the Yatra will reach Madhya Pradesh at 3 PM on March 2 and it will stay in the state till March 6. The Yatra will cover Morena, Gwalior, Guna, Mandsaur, Shivpuri, Rajgarh, Indore, Shajapur, Ujjain, Dhar, and Ratlam districts in the state during this time period. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Resigns as Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Amid Political Turmoil in State.

Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh posted on X, "The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will resume on March 2 at 2PM from Dholpur in Rajasthan. The Yatra will reach Madhya Pradesh at 3PM on March 2, and it will stay in the state till March 6. The Yatra will cover Morena, Gwalior, Guna, Mandsaur, Shivpuri, Rajgarh, Indore, Shajapur, Ujjain, Dhar, and Ratlam districts."

The Yatra will return to Rajasthan on March 7 for a public meeting in Banswara before heading into Gujarat. The Yatra will cover Dahod, Panchmahal, Chota Udaipur, Narmada, Bharuch, Surat, and Tapi Districts in Gujarat. On March 10, the Yatra will reach Maharashtra, passing through Nandurbar and Dhule Districts on its first day in the state, he further wrote.

