Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari, along with party workers on Wednesday held a foot march to the Directorate of Enforcement state office in Bhopal, protesting against the ED chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case.

Earlier today, the Congress launched massive protests across the country against the central government and investigative agencies. The protest follows the ED filing a chargesheet against Rahul, Sonia and other Congress leaders in connection with the National Herald case.

State Congress chief Patwari alleged that the central government financially ruined the country in the last 10 years and to hide their sins, they were targeting the opposition leader by misusing the central agencies.

"The Narendra Modi government financially ruined the country in the last 10 years, that made it the biggest unemployed country, forced farmers to commit suicide, made country poorer and PM Modi filled the pockets of his friends. When all these sins are to be hidden, then targeting the opposition leaders by misusing them ED. Sonia Gandhi, who fulfilled all dimensions of a patriotic citizen, while PM Modi misleads the country by doing politics. He (PM Modi) wants to hide their sins because of which the country went to the trough. They wanted to impose an undeclared emergency," Patwari told reporters.

He said the Congress is the party that sacrificed lives for the country's independence. The Congress is the party that will fight to save the Constitution of the country till its last breath.

"The action taken against Sonia Gandhi is undemocratic. Narendra Modi takes such action to hide his sins. The ED has filed over 5000 cases in the last 10 years. But the ED has not taken action against a single BJP leader. Around 36 leaders faced ED actions and 80 per cent among them switched sides to the BJP. Is this ED? ED is a BJP's parrot," Patwari alleged.

Similarly, Congress leaders staged protests in Gwalior and Indore districts as well over ED's chargesheet against Rahul Gandhi Sonia Gandhi in the National Herald case.

On Tuesday, the ED filed a prosecution complaint (chargesheet) in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court against Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Sam Pitroda, Suman Dubey and others, including several firms. The matter has been listed for arguments on cognisance in the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court on April 25. (ANI)

