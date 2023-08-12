Datia (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 12 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has slammed the state Congress Party over General Secretary of Congress Priyanka Gandhi’s recent tweet related to the state and has claimed that the tweet has been done on the basis of a false letter.

Gandhi shared a snap of newspaper cutting on twitter on Friday evening and wrote, “In Madhya Pradesh, the contractors' union has written a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court, complaining that the payment is received only after paying 50 percent commission in the state. The corrupt BJP government in Karnataka used to collect 40 percent commission. In Madhya Pradesh, BJP has gone ahead by breaking its own record of corruption.”

Also Read | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Announces Increase in Income Limit Under Ayushman Bharat Yojana From Rs 1.80 Lakh to Rs 3 Lakh Per Annum.

“The people of Karnataka ousted the government of 40 percent commission, now the people of Madhya Pradesh will remove the BJP government of 50 percent commission from the power,” She further wrote.

Reacting to Gandhi’s tweet, Mishra on Saturday said, “From the tweet, the mentality of the Congress can be known, how much disgusting politics the Congress is doing and at present, how much politics based on lies the Congress is doing in Madhya Pradesh. It is also proved that currently the Congress is issueless in the state.”

Also Read | Sant Ravidas Will Bless Me To Inaugurate His Temple, Says PM Narendra Modi in Madhya Pradesh.

“Priyanka Gandhi ji, First Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh and Arun Yadav made your brother (Rahul Gandhi) lie about farmers’s loan waiver of Rs 2 lakhs in the state during the last state assembly polls and now made you tweet on the basis of a false letter. They proved you a liar. People already have no faith in Congress and your false tweets have shattered their thoughts about you.”

He further added that he would like to Challenge congressmen to give the proof about the allegation made in the tweet otherwise he had all options open to take action into the matter.

The Congress should stop the dirty politics and you (Priyanka Gandhi) cannot frame anyone like this. The public will constantly make wrong assumptions about you, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)