Chandigarh, August 12: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced to increase the income limit under Ayushman Bharat Yojana from Rs 1.80 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per annum.

He also announced that the Block Development and Panchayats Officers (BDPOs) will have to keep the record of panchayats in the state. Earlier, the record of panchayats used to be maintained by the Gram Sachiv only. The Chief Minister made these announcements during the Jan Samvad programme at Bakana village in Yamunanagar district. BJP-led Govt's Priority is to Simplify Lives of Citizens: Haryana CM.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said for making Ayushman cards the portal would be opened for one month. With this announcement, 8 lakh new families are expected to be included in the scheme. The beneficiary family will have to pay an annual premium of Rs 1,500 only.

The Chief Minister said the number of families getting free treatment facility up to Rs 5 lakh under the Ayushman Bharat Chirayu Haryana Yojana will be nearly 38 lakh, adding the government has so far spent Rs 500 crore under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meet: Highest Impact of Corruption is Borne by Poor, Marginalised, Says PM Narendra Modi.

On the directions of the Chief Minister, a special counter is set up during the programme where officials after verifying the data of the Parviar Pehchan Patra made certificate on the spot for the inclusion of name in the Old Age Samman Allowance Scheme. Subsequently, the Chief Minister himself handed over the certificates to beneficiaries.

