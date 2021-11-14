Bhopal, Nov 14 (PTI) A day after Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said cows, their dung and urine can strengthen the economy, state Congress chief Kamal Nath on Sunday hit back and claimed such statements will not build trust among investors.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Parts of Karnataka & Andhra Pradesh to Receive Heavy Rainfall Till November 18.

Talking to reporters at the PCC headquarters here, Nath also said such statements are examples of the thinking of the ruling BJP, adding that the cow and its urine have their own uses but the economy will improve only when investment comes in and financial activities increase.

Also Read | Tripura Violence: Journalists Samriddhi Sakunia and Swarna Jha Detained in Assam for ‘Publishing and Broadcasting False and Fabricated News’.

While addressing a convention of women veterinarians organised by Indian Veterinary Association on Saturday, MP CM Chouhan had said "if we want, we can strengthen our own economy and make the country financially capable through cows, their dung and urine."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)