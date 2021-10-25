Bhind, Oct 25 (PTI) A couple and their 12-year-old daughter died of electrocution and two other persons were injured when their bullock-cart came in contact with a high voltage power line in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, police said on Monday.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: 27-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Chennai’s Pattinapakkam; Live-In Partner Detained.

The incident took place around 8 pm on Sunday near a canal in Amar Singh ka Pura village under Umri police station area, they said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Over 107 Crore Vaccine Doses Provided to States, UTs, Says Centre.

A broken 11,000 KV (kilo volt) electric wire was hanging between two poles and the victims could not see it due to darkness, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Chambal Range, Sachin Atulkar said.

Three persons, including a girl, died when their bullock-cart came in contact with the electric wire, he said.

The deceased were identified as Shyam Singh (40), his wife Chiraiya (38) and daughter Ankita (12), another official said, adding that two other elderly family members were injured.

Divisional Commissioner Ashish Saxena said an immediate financial assistance of Rs 10,000 for each of the deceased was provided to the family members for the funeral.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)