Chennai, October 25: A 27-year-old woman was found dead on Saturday in Pattinapakkam in Tamil Nadu’s capital city Chennai. The woman’s live-in partner, head constable Mugilan, was detained by the police. The deceased was identified as Mugilan. She was living separately from her husband, Kapil Dev. Chhattisgarh: Woman Hacked to Death by Live-In Partner After Argument Over Newborn Baby in Bilaspur.

According to a report published in The New Indian Express, Muglan dialled 108 ambulance services at around 10:30 pm on Saturday. However, the medical staff declared Vignashewari dead on Arrival. The deceased’s estranged husband and other relatives alleged foul play in her death. They blamed Mugilan for Vigneshwari’s death.

The woman’s body was sent for postmortem. The police are waiting for the autopsy report. “We are awaiting the autopsy report to know if it was a case of suicide or murder,” reported the media house quoting. A police complaint was lodged by Dev against Mugilan. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

Meanwhile, in August this month, a woman allegedly murdered her live-in partner in Maharashtra’s Pune district. The deceased was identified as Sonal Dabhade. The incident took place in Hind Colony at Bhekrainagar area of the district on August 29. The accused, Rohini Yanute, was arrested by the police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 25, 2021 11:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).