Bhopal, Dec 16 (PTI) Several Congress leaders on Monday assured support to the children of a couple who died by suicide after accusing the ED and some BJP members of harassment in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Jitendra Singh, media chairman Pawan Khera, state Congress president Jitu Patwari, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar and All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba met the children in Ashta town and extended full support, a Congress official said.

Also Read | Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Centre's Air Quality Panel Invokes Anti-Pollution Measures Under GRAP III.

The couple's children had gifted their piggy bank to Rahul Gandhi during his foot march ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' and fondly called a "gullak team," said Congress leaders.

Congress leaders assured the children and their relatives that the party will take care of their education and other needs, he said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Session: Day 1 of 5-Day Winter Session Witnesses Stormy Scenes As Opposition Protest Over Fertiliser Issue, Adjourned Till December 17.

Businessman Manoj Parmar and his wife Neha were found hanging at their home in Ashta on Friday morning.

In the purported suicide note that surfaced on social media, Manoj Parmar alleged that he was being harassed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and BJP leaders.

Parmar also urged Gandhi and other Congress leaders to take care of his school-going children.

State minister Prahlad Singh Patel had rubbished the allegations that the ED and BJP leaders harassed the couple.

Gandhi on Saturday spoke to the Parmar's children over the phone of Congress leader Jitu Patwari.

Parmar couple's elder son told Gandhi that his father chose to commit suicide instead of succumbing to the ED's pressure to get them (the children) to join the BJP.

During the conversation with Gandhi, the couple's daughter expressed hope that he would visit their home in Ashta town.

According to ED, its Bhopal zonal official had carried out searches on December 5 at four premises in Sehore and Indore districts in connection with the matter of Parmar and others under the Prevention of

Money Laundering Act.

The search covered the residential premises of the key persons who were the beneficiaries of the proceeds of crime or have actively aided or abetted such persons in a bank fraud case, the ED had said in a statement, claiming to have recovered incriminating documents.

As per the ED's statement, the agency launched an investigation based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Parmar and a senior branch manager of PNB.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)