Shivpuri, Oct 14 (PTI) A 38-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by three men in the presence of her husband in a forested area in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

The accused also assaulted the couple, leaving the woman with a broken arm, district superintendent of police Rajesh Singh said.

Inspector Neeraj Rana of Bamorkalan police station said that couple were collecting firewood in the jungle when three persons on a motorbike asked them to collect wood from the other side as well.

The couple refused, saying they had gathered enough wood for themselves.

The trio then beat them up. Another man on motorbike who was passing by stopped and asked the assailants to leave the couple alone but they chased him away, the couple said in the complaint.

The trio then raped the woman, the complaint said.

Police on Thursday questioned some suspects and probe was on, officials said.

