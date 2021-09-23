Shajapur (MP), Sep 23 (PTI) Burdened by debt, a farmer and 17-year-old daughter allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district on Thursday, police said.

Also Read | TS ICET Results 2021 Declared By TSCHE At icet.tsche.ac.in; Here Are Steps to Check The Result.

Ishwar Singh Rajput (40) consumed sulphas and died at his home in Sapkheda village, about 50 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

Also Read | Eid Milad Un Nabi 2021 Date in India: When Is Mawlid or Prophet Mohammed’s Birthday?.

On seeing him dead, Rajput's daughter Khushboo also consumed the poisonous substance and was rushed to a hospital, where she died during treatment, inspector Uday Singh Alawa of Kotwali police station said.

Preliminary probe has revealed that the farmer was in debt and was facing financial hardship, due to which he took the extreme step, the official said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered.

The police are recording the statements of family members of the deceased to know how much debt he had incurred.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)