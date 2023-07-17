Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): Devotees on Monday thonged Mahakaleshwar Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district, on the occasion of the second ‘Shravan Somvar’ and ‘Somvati Amavasya’.

People queued up since the wee hours to seek the blessing of Lord Shiva at the Mahakal Temple and also participated in the special ‘Bhasma Aarti’ of Baba Mahakal.

'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning.

Besides, when Amavasya (new moon day) falls on a Monday, then it is called the ‘Somvati Amavasya’ and it is regarded as an auspicious and fortunate day. The devotees worship Lord Shiva and also offer prayers to their ancestors on this day.

According to the priest of the temple, Om Guru, on the occasion of Somvati Amavasya, the special Bhasma Aarti of Baba Mahakal was performed. Before the Bhasma Aarti, the holy bath of Baba Mahakal with water and Panchamrit Mahabhishek were performed. During this, the lord was anointed with milk, curd, ghee, honey and fruit juices. After that, Baba Mahakal was decorated with Bhang, sandalwood and then put up clothes.

Along with this, there is a tradition of taking out Baba Mahakal’s sawari (ride) on Mondays in the month of Shravan-Bhado. Therefore, today at around 4 pm Baba Mahakal’s ride will also be taken out. It is believed that in order to know the condition of the public, Baba Mahakal used to go on a tour of the city. The devotees also wait for hours on the roadside to witness the ride and consider themselves blessed by getting a glimpse of Mahakal, the priest added.

'Sawan' also known as 'Shravan' is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar, and is considered one of the holiest months. Every Monday during this period is regarded as a highly auspicious time to fast and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

According to religious beliefs, Shravan month is considered to be the favourite month of Lord Shiva. It is believed that by worshipping Lord Shiva in this period, one gets immediate relief from their troubles. This year Sawan will last for 58 days, from July 4 to August 31. (ANI)

